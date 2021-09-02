NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The new top doctor at Metro Health is having to work remotely after contracting Covid-19 while on a family vacation in Ecuador.
Sources confirm Dr. Gill Wright has contracted Covid-19 while vacationing in Ecuador. The source tells us Dr. Wright is not experiencing any symptoms and will stay in Ecuador working remotely until he no longer tests positive for the virus.
Dr. Wright is vaccinated for Covid-19.
