NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Music City Center has now been named a COVID-19 vaccination site, according to the Metro Health Department.
Metro officials announced today that the site will open beginning Saturday, January 30th.
“We are thrilled to partner with the Metro Health Department in taking the necessary steps in preventing the spread of COVID-19,” said Charles Starks, President/CEO of Music City Center. “We value the opportunity to be a community resource to Davidson county residents as we adhere to local, state and federal guidelines.”
Appointments will be required in advance and walk-in appointments are not permitted. It will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Officials say Parking is on level P2 within the Music City Center garage off of 6th Avenue. The entrance is directly across from the P2 garage on 6th Avenue.
For more information, please call the Metro Health Department at 615-862-7777. To pre-register for a COVID-19 vaccine in Davidson County, click here.
