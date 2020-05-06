NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Metro Public Health Department has handed out the entire stock of more than 25,000 cloth masks to the public at all three Health Departments on Wednesday afternoon.
The cloth masks were provided by the Governor's Unified Command Group.
Wednesday’s giveaway followed the introduction of Metro Public Health Order 4, which asks all people who can safely wear a mask to do so in public settings.
The order also requires businesses and facilities open to the public to post signage requesting those entering the facility to wear a mask.
Guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommend masks or facial coverings for all people over the age of 2 who can do so without jeopardizing their health or safety.
Wearing a mask does not replace social distancing recommendations.
In addition to the wearing of masks, the public is urged to follow the following guidance from the CDC to limit the spread of COVID-19:
- Practice social distancing as defined by the CDC. Do not gather in groups larger than 10.
- Stay at home, unless leaving your home is absolutely necessary because you have medical needs or are an essential worker.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water. Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth.
- Stay away from others in your home if you are sick.
A mask or facial covering can be easily made with household items and directions can be found here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.