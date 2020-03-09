Both Metro and the Tennessee Health Departments say the risk of getting the Coronavirus in Tennessee is low right now, but it comes with an advisory: if your going to any big event, take precautions.
The first round of the SEC tournament begins Wednesday at Bridgestone Arena. In past years, washing your hands wasn't the big concern, it was "will my team win." But Metro's Health Department says washing your hands at every opportunity at the games is what you should be doing.
With four confirmed cases of the virus in Tennessee, the Nashville Sports Council says the first round playoffs of the SEC tournament will go on as scheduled beginning Wednesday, a statement sent to News4 said in part.
'At this time, the conference has not modified any scheduled events, related to the SEC men basketball tournament'
Bridgestone Arena, which hosts the tournaments, concerts, and Predators home games told us in a statement:
"We are working closely with federal, state, and local officials, along with the National Hockey League, Southeast Conference, to insure the well being of everyone, who enters our building for a game"
People we spoke with along Broadway say, the virus won't stop them from enjoying a concert or games, or being out in public places, here are some of their comments:
- "It's here, whether we want it or not, might as well have a good time," said one person.
- "I am not stressing, it's no big deal," said a young woman celebrating her friends 21st birthday.
Two people in town for a conference at the Music City Center said:
- "We made plans, and we are going to see this thru, we take precautions, washing our hands, I don't have any issues with it,"
One of the precautions could be as simple as taking a small bottle of hand sanitizer with you where ever you go.
