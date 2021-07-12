NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Officially Nashville has had eight confirmed cases of the Delta COVID variant, but experts at the Metro Health Department said the reality is, there far more than that.

"The delta variant has become the predominant type of illness that's spreading," Brian Todd, who is the spokesperson for the Metro Health Department, said.

If you get tested for COVID, your results are going to come back as either positive or negative. They're not going to specify if you have a variant strain. To find if you have a variant strain that would require more testing and that type of testing is rare.

"It would be the physicians order or someone identifying that, 'Hey we'd like to look at this one a little closer,'" Todd said.

Todd said the bottom line is, when it comes to the Delta variant, you need to protect yourself and the best way to do that is to get the vaccine.

"Get the shot," Todd said. "The vaccine is available. Get it, because if you don't, you stand a much better chance of getting the Delta virus, or a variant, or COVID in general."