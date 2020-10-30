NASHVILLE (WSMV) - An updated list of COVID-19 clusters released by Metro Public Health shows large numbers for long-term care facilities and construction sites.
Clusters are groupings of cases linked back to a specific time and place, that are identified by a team of investigators at Metro Public Health.
Count of Clusters by Type
Cluster Type
Number of Clusters
Bar
7
Church
2
College/University
5
Commercial-Warehouse
12
Congregate Living
13
Construction
19
Correctional Facility
9
Day Care
7
Food Production
2
Grocery
1
Gym
4
Healthcare, non-LTCF
1
LTCF
41
Office
4
Other
9
Restaurant
4
School
7
Social Gathering
13
Grand Total
160
The following list is Clusters with 10 or More Associated Cases:
Cluster Name Facility Type Cluster Start Date # Cases
Vanderbilt Parties
Social Gathering
3/11/2020
49
Event at Clementine Hall
Social Gathering
3/14/2020
23
Religious Retreat
Social Gathering
3/25/2020
18
The Health Center at Richland Place
LTCF
4/3/2020
47
Trevecca Center for Rehab and Healing
LTCF
4/4/2020
156
Tyson Foods
Commercial-Warehouse
4/6/2020
280
Nashville Center for Rehab and Healing
LTCF
4/8/2020
12
CDM Jail
Correctional Facility
4/13/2020
22
Bordeaux
LTCF
4/15/2020
47
Cargill
Commercial-Warehouse
4/21/2020
22
Bethany Center for Rehab and Healing
LTCF
4/27/2020
133
Knowles Assisted Living
LTCF
4/27/2020
41
Rescue Mission-Fairgrounds
Congregate Living
4/30/2020
156
Apartments A
Other
5/6/2020
20
Montgomery Bell Academy job site
Construction
5/8/2020
75
Grand Hyatt Hotel (Power Design Inc) job site
Construction
5/19/2020
23
Good Samaritan Health & Healing
LTCF
6/3/2020
77
Rolling Mill Hill job site
Construction
6/3/2020
21
The Opal at Music City
LTCF
6/3/2020
27
Lipscomb Elam Hall job site
Construction
6/10/2020
32
Broad West Construction
Construction
6/12/2020
34
Creekside Center for Rehab and Healing
LTCF
6/15/2020
107
Wedding at Farm (Out of County)
Social Gathering
6/19/2020
15
Hermitage Hall
Congregate Living
6/20/2020
93
West Meade Place
LTCF
6/24/2020
11
Ahava / Grace Healthcare of White's Creek
LTCF
6/26/2020
46
CDM Jail
Correctional Facility
6/26/2020
75
Dawghouse Saloon
Bar
6/26/2020
14
Dogwood
Restaurant
6/26/2020
19
Kid Rock's Big Ass Honky Tonk
Bar
6/26/2020
15
Loser's
Bar
6/26/2020
29
Tootsie's
Bar
6/26/2020
27
Winner's
Bar
6/26/2020
10
Men of Valor
Congregate Living
7/1/2020
10
Standing Tall Music City
Congregate Living
7/1/2020
50
Metro Water Services
Office
7/2/2020
18
Nashville Center for Rehab and Healing (2)
LTCF
7/9/2020
49
NHC Place at the Trace ACLF
LTCF
7/14/2020
14
NHC Place at the Trace NH
LTCF
7/14/2020
19
Belmont Village of Green Hills
LTCF
7/20/2020
16
Middle TN Mental Health Inst
Congregate Living
7/29/2020
55
Blakeford Green Hills
LTCF
7/30/2020
18
Progress Inc.
Congregate Living
7/30/2020
12
Life Care Center Old Hickory Village
LTCF
7/31/2020
11
CoreCivic
Correctional Facility
8/4/2020
122
Lakeshore Meadows
LTCF
8/4/2020
33
Signature of Madison
LTCF
8/17/2020
49
Holiday Party
Social Gathering
8/20/2020
11
Lois DeBerry Special Needs Facility
Correctional Facility
9/1/2020
62
Riverbend Max Security Prison-2
Correctional Facility
9/1/2020
60
Debra Johnson Rehab/TN Prison for Women
Correctional Facility
9/1/2020
216
University Sports Team B
College / University
9/2/2020
10
Green Hills Center for Rehab and Healing
LTCF
9/7/2020
45
Tennessee Titans
Other
9/12/2020
23
Middle TN Community Homes
Congregate Living
9/14/2020
30
High/Middle-School Teen Party
Social Gathering
9/16/2020
13
School Volleyball Team A
School
9/20/2020
19
One Stone Church Service
Church
9/22/2020
10
Miss Kelli's
Bar
10/1/2020
15
Nashville Rescue Mission - Women's Campus
Congregate Living
10/1/2020
70
Link Systems Electric
Other
10/16/2020
12
Iron Tribe Belmont
Gym
10/20/2020
18
Maybelle Carter Living
LTCF
10/22/2020
12
Metro Health officials said they are not identifying clusters with less than 10 identified cases.
