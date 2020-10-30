Daily coronavirus cases reached a new high on Thursday with more than 83,700 cases

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - An updated list of COVID-19 clusters released by Metro Public Health shows large numbers for long-term care facilities and construction sites.

Clusters are groupings of cases linked back to a specific time and place, that are identified by a team of investigators at Metro Public Health. 

Count of Clusters by Type

Cluster Type Number of Clusters
Bar 7
Church 2
College/University 5
Commercial-Warehouse 12
Congregate Living 13
Construction 19
Correctional Facility 9
Day Care 7
Food Production 2
Grocery 1
Gym 4
Healthcare, non-LTCF 1
LTCF 41
Office 4
Other 9
Restaurant 4
School 7
Social Gathering 13
Grand Total 160

The following list is Clusters with 10 or More Associated Cases:


Cluster Name

Facility Type

Cluster Start Date

# Cases

Vanderbilt Parties

Social Gathering

3/11/2020

49

Event at Clementine Hall

Social Gathering

3/14/2020

23

Religious Retreat

Social Gathering

3/25/2020

18

The Health Center at Richland Place

LTCF

4/3/2020

47

Trevecca Center for Rehab and Healing

LTCF

4/4/2020

156

Tyson Foods

Commercial-Warehouse

4/6/2020

280

Nashville Center for Rehab and Healing

LTCF

4/8/2020

12

CDM Jail

Correctional Facility

4/13/2020

22

Bordeaux

LTCF

4/15/2020

47

Cargill

Commercial-Warehouse

4/21/2020

22

Bethany Center for Rehab and Healing

LTCF

4/27/2020

133

Knowles Assisted Living

LTCF

4/27/2020

41

Rescue Mission-Fairgrounds

Congregate Living

4/30/2020

156

Apartments A

Other

5/6/2020

20

Montgomery Bell Academy job site

Construction

5/8/2020

75

Grand Hyatt Hotel (Power Design Inc) job site

Construction

5/19/2020

23

Good Samaritan Health & Healing

LTCF

6/3/2020

77

Rolling Mill Hill job site

Construction

6/3/2020

21

The Opal at Music City

LTCF

6/3/2020

27

Lipscomb Elam Hall job site

Construction

6/10/2020

32

Broad West Construction

Construction

6/12/2020

34

Creekside Center for Rehab and Healing

LTCF

6/15/2020

107

Wedding at Farm (Out of County)

Social Gathering

6/19/2020

15

Hermitage Hall

Congregate Living

6/20/2020

93

West Meade Place

LTCF

6/24/2020

11

Ahava / Grace Healthcare of White's Creek

LTCF

6/26/2020

46

CDM Jail

Correctional Facility

6/26/2020

75

Dawghouse Saloon

Bar

6/26/2020

14

Dogwood

Restaurant

6/26/2020

19

Kid Rock's Big Ass Honky Tonk

Bar

6/26/2020

15

Loser's

Bar

6/26/2020

29

Tootsie's

Bar

6/26/2020

27

Winner's

Bar

6/26/2020

10

Men of Valor

Congregate Living

7/1/2020

10

Standing Tall Music City

Congregate Living

7/1/2020

50

Metro Water Services

Office

7/2/2020

18

Nashville Center for Rehab and Healing (2)

LTCF

7/9/2020

49

NHC Place at the Trace ACLF

LTCF

7/14/2020

14

NHC Place at the Trace NH

LTCF

7/14/2020

19

Belmont Village of Green Hills

LTCF

7/20/2020

16

Middle TN Mental Health Inst

Congregate Living

7/29/2020

55

Blakeford Green Hills

LTCF

7/30/2020

18

Progress Inc.

Congregate Living

7/30/2020

12

Life Care Center Old Hickory Village

LTCF

7/31/2020

11

CoreCivic

Correctional Facility

8/4/2020

122

Lakeshore Meadows

LTCF

8/4/2020

33

Signature of Madison

LTCF

8/17/2020

49

Holiday Party

Social Gathering

8/20/2020

11

Lois DeBerry Special Needs Facility

Correctional Facility

9/1/2020

62

Riverbend Max Security Prison-2

Correctional Facility

9/1/2020

60

Debra Johnson Rehab/TN Prison for Women

Correctional Facility

9/1/2020

216

University Sports Team B

College / University

9/2/2020

10

Green Hills Center for Rehab and Healing

LTCF

9/7/2020

45

Tennessee Titans

Other

9/12/2020

23

Middle TN Community Homes

Congregate Living

9/14/2020

30

High/Middle-School Teen Party

Social Gathering

9/16/2020

13

School Volleyball Team A

School

9/20/2020

19

One Stone Church Service

Church

9/22/2020

10

Miss Kelli's

Bar

10/1/2020

15

Nashville Rescue Mission - Women's Campus

Congregate Living

10/1/2020

70

Link Systems Electric

Other

10/16/2020

12

Iron Tribe Belmont

Gym

10/20/2020

18

Maybelle Carter Living

LTCF

10/22/2020

12

Metro Health officials said they are not identifying clusters with less than 10 identified cases. 

