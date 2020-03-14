NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Metro's Public Health Department announced Sunday morning that the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Davidson County had risen from 14 on Saturday, March 14th, to 17 today.
The age range for all of the cases in Davidson County is broad - from as young as 11 years old, to 73 years old. Health officials say one patient is hospitalized, and all other cases are self-isolating at home with "mild and manageable symptoms."
The best prevention from contracting the coronavirus continues to be taking steps to stop the germs:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water. Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing
- Don’t touch your eyes, nose or mouth
- Stay home if you are sick
- Stay away from people who are sick
- Refrain from shaking hands and instead bump elbows (no fist-bumps)
Later this afternoon it is expected that the Tennessee Department of Health will provide updated numbers on COVID-19 cases diagnosed statewide.
