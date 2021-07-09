NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One of Nashville's most trusted doctors confirmed Thursday that the highly-transmissible Delta variant of the coronavirus has arrived in Davidson County.
In a post on Twitter, Meharry Medical College President and CEO Dr. James Hildreth said that Metro Health confirmed a single case of the variant.
He added that this is likely not the only case of the Delta variant here in Nashville, and thinks Delta will likely become the dominant strain in Davidson County.
Delta variant is 'COVID-19 on steroids,' expert says, with cases increasing in nearly half of US states
As of June, 27 cases of the Delta variant had been confirmed in Tennessee.
The CDC confirmed earlier this week that the variant is now the dominant strain in the United States.
The variant was first found in India and now accounts for more than 51 percent of new cases in the United States.
Health experts in Tennessee continue to trust the COVID vaccines' effectiveness against strains like the Delta variant.
"I always take the opportunity to encourage people who are not vaccinated to think very seriously about getting their vaccines," said Dr. William Schaffner, VUMC infectious disease expert. "They’re safe, they’re wonderfully effective and not only protect the individual, they protect the community, your family, and your neighbors at the same time.”
Metro Health is offering vaccinations Friday night at the Stonebrook Apartments from 5 to 7 p.m..
On Saturday, they'll set up a vaccine clinic at the L&E Market on Millwood Drive from 10 a.m. to noon and at Plaza Mariachi from 1 to 6 p.m..
The former K-mart testing and vaccination site on Murfreesboro Pike remains open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m..
