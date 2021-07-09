NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One of Nashville's most trusted doctors confirmed Thursday that the highly-contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus has arrived in Davidson County.
In a post on Twitter, Meharry Medical College President and CEO Dr. James Hildreth said that Metro Health confirmed a single case of the variant.
He added that this is likely not the only case of the Delta variant here in Nashville.
Delta variant is 'COVID-19 on steroids,' expert says, with cases increasing in nearly half of US states
As of June, 27 cases of the Delta variant had been confirmed in Tennessee.
The CDC confirmed earlier this week that the highly-transmissible variant is now the dominant strain in the United States.
The variant was first found in India and now accounts for more than 51 percent of new cases in the United States.
