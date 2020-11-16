There are questions about why the Metro Health Department is signing off on alleged swingers parties.
The first two parties happened at the Comfort Inn and Suites in Antioch and the ads for the third party are interesting.
The party, which is scheduled for December is called Vibes Island of Misfit Toys Christmas Party.
It costs $100 dollars for couples, $30 for single females and $120 for selected single gentlemen.
They also promise "to get you safely back to your room or...someone's room."
Metro council member Joy Styles got wind of it and was quoted in Tennessee Lookout calling the parties “clearly dangerous” for spreading Covid-19.
Styles also said she was “less than pleased” that the department approved the groups first event in September.
"We approved that based on how many people the fire marshal would allow inside the room. It was less than that, as well as, they submitted a seating chart that showed that they were going to be socially distant," said Brian Todd, the spokesperson for the Metro Health Department.
Metro health says they even checked in on the September event and it looked like a meeting.
"What they do when they leave that meeting room and go to their individual guest rooms, that's not part of the public health order," said Todd.
As for what people wear, there are plenty of suggestions for costumes for the upcoming Christmas party like "Santa's sexy mistress" or "a naughty little elf," but there is no mention of masks.
Metro police did issue 20 mask warnings during September's event.
"But that was not necessarily to the people inside the meeting room. That was at the hotel, and keep in mind, that is a warning is not a citation," said Todd.
We reached out to the host listed on the Metro application.
She said she had to go and would call us back.
She hasn't yet.
In the mean time, Vibes "sexy slumber party" is still scheduled for December 4th.
