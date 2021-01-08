NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Davidson County residents over the age of 75 looking to get a COVID-19 vaccine will now be placed on a waiting list.

Metro Public Health Department said they had filled all 4,800 clinic slots for this weekend. Anyone in Davidson County wanting to receive the vaccine will be put on a waitlist.

"Due to the high volume of calls we apologize for the long wait times for those calling the hotline. The quickest way to register to be placed on the waitlist is to register online," Metro Public Health Department said in a statement on Friday.

Davidson County residents age 75 and over who wish to be vaccinated need to schedule an appointment by visiting Nashville’s COVID-19 website or by calling 615-862-7777 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Metro Health officials said they will "announce when additional slots are available based on access to additional vaccine."

The following information will be requested when an individual signs-up for an appointment: