NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - All appointments have been filled for a mass vaccination event at Nissan Stadium planned for later this month.

Metro Health Department officials confirmed that all 10,000 slots were filled for the March 20 event on Wednesday afternoon. The event was open to people in Phase 1A, 1B, 1C, and those 65 and older, officials said.

Dr. Alex Jahangir, chair of Metro's Coronavirus Task Force, said Davidson County has already vaccinated more people than were infected. He said they want to keep that momentum going. When the county moved eligibility to Phase 1C that opened up 300,000 more Nashvillians to get vaccinated, Jahangir said it would be a record-breaking clinic.

"Getting 10,000 people vaccinated in one day is definitely the most ever in the state ever at one time, maybe even the southeast, and I would even say it may be one of the largest events of its kind in the country," Jahangir said.

Metro Health officials want everyone entering from Woodland Street between I-24 and the Juvenile Detention Center because officers will have several roads blocked off for traffic control. Everyone will drive through two tents and exit on to Interstate Drive.

While all the slots are filled for March 20 event, health officials said they "are continuing to open additional slots at the ongoing COVID vaccine clinic at Music City Center and expect to reopen Friday morning for the coming two weeks." Anyone interested in making an appointment, click here.