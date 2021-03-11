NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - After a data review, Nashville's COVID deaths went up by more than 200 on Thursday.

Metro Health officials said they are updating their COVID-19 verification standards to the Tennessee Department of Health standards. Metro Health said they are continuing to "investigate the cause of death and county of residence to ensure an accurate and true count."

"MPHD will now report the number of deaths reported by the Tennessee Department of Health, with verification standards in place to work to confirm those reports in a timely manner," Metro Health said in a statement on Thursday.

In total, 203 deaths were reported on Thursday, and "close to 75%" date back to the time between December and February, Metro Health said.

Metro Health said 771 Davidson County residents have died from a confirmed case of COVID-19. With probable cases included, Metro Health said 856 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19.

More than 200,000 people in Nashville have been vaccinated by Metro Health. There are currently 180,099 out of the 206,000 total that are Nashville residents. Mayor John Cooper said 17% of Nashville residents including himself have received the first dose.

Nashville mayor receives COVID-19 vaccine Nashville Mayor John Cooper joins many who have received the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Mayor added that 43% of seniors age 75+ living in Nashville have begun the vaccination process and that Nashville is "nearly complete" with Phase 1a1 first responder vaccines.