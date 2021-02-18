NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Public Health was able to vaccinate around 400 people, including several at Nashville area homeless shelters, so the COVID-19 vaccine wouldn’t go to waste.

The health department had already thawed a lot of the Pfizer vaccine that had to be used or it would be wasted.

“Once thawed, it has five days that it has to be used, and another batch expired today,” Dr. Gill Wright, Interim Chief Medical Director, said.

Covid vaccinations canceled this week due to weather NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - People all over Middle Tennessee had appointments to get their second COVID vaccination this week. Due to weather, it w…

Wright said 250 people at the Nashville Rescue Mission received a vaccination, and several more doses were given to people staying at Room In The Inn. In total 400 doses were given out. More people were vaccinated at a pop-up event in North Nashville from doses allocated from the state set to expire.

“We used up all the vaccines,” said Wright.

Health officials said if you were scheduled to receive your first vaccine shot this week, the Metro Health Department will contact you to reschedule. If you were scheduled to get your second vaccine shot, go to the Music City Center when you can so it can be administered.

Dr. Alex Jahangir, chairman of the Metro Coronavirus Task Force, said they hope the vaccination center at the Music City Center will reopen this weekend. He said, weather permitting, teachers will receive the vaccination.

Jahangir said the number of COVID-19 cases being reported in Davidson County is trending in the right direction, even with fewer people being tested because of assessment center closures. He said the weather has minimized people from gathering in public places.