NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Although Metro Nashville has set up coronavirus testing centers, they have one problem: they don't have the supplies they need.
One center, near Nissan stadium, has tents set up and traffic cones ready to direct people where to park.
An electronic sign tells people they need to stay in their cars. At the entrance gate to the testing center, a sheriff's department deputy sits turning people away.
Mayor John Cooper said the center by Nissan stadium and a second facility on Murfreesboro Road at a former K-Mart store can't get essential materials to start testing.
"These assessment centers are ready to open and to serve the public. But like in other cities across the country, a delay in delivery of test kits has presented our opening these sites," Cooper said.
Tennessee's Commissioner of Health, Dr. Lisa Piercey, said Tennessee is not alone. "This issue is affecting every state equally," Piercey said.
"The logistics operations unit has been working tirelessly over the last couple of weeks to source every bit of PPE, testing materials and even ventilators," she said.
"We will be operational as soon as those resources are in place," Cooper said.
