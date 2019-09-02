Nashville has a serious problem with homelessness.
All efforts to reduce the number of people living on the streets over the past decade have failed, so much so, that the city eliminated its homelessness commission.
"It's beyond frustrating. It is heartbreaking, but I also looked at it and said I know we can do better than this," said Metro council member Freddie O'Connell who represents District 19.
O'Connell said there's now a new plan in place.
A veteran's housing project is now underway in 12th south.
The city just got a grant to re-house young people with out roofs over their heads.
The city committed to building 100 units for the homeless on 2nd Avenue North.
In late August, the city committed to a three year strategic community plan where they'll be working with metro schools and looking at things like where homeless people move and how they access services.
"My hope is that people look back on 2018, and this year 2019, and it's the moment that Nashville transformed its approach to how we deal with issues of homelessness," said O'Connell.
People like Tony Hawkins, who just lost his apartment, have no choice but to be optimistic.
"Because we really need help," said Hawkins.
The challenge, O'Connell said, will be keeping the momentum going.
"We've got to ensure that no matter who wins the mayor's race, that whoever that is, commits to that," said O'Connell.
The city's Continuum of Care Homelessness Planning Council meets Wednesday at Metro Social Services.
All meetings are open to the public.
