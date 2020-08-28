NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro voters may get to decide if they want a 34 percent tax increase.
There could be a referendum in December because a group of local citizens got 20,000 signatures on a petition limiting the tax increase to two percent a year.
Attorney Jim Roberts started the petition to combat Nashville’s property tax hike.
“It’s abuse of the city,” Roberts said. “No one is in favor of this except for the politicians.”
And Mayor John Cooper isn’t a fan of it either.
“Ultimately, I do worry that the result of this is just forcing a stealth election on Nashville voters. A very expensive stealth election on Nashville in order to give the city a poison pill,” Mayor Cooper said.
Metro Councilmember Bob Mendez would like to have seen Metro raise taxes in the last two administrations, but every year it was delayed, and the problem got worse. Mendez is now growing suspicious that the group “Americans for Prosperity” is backing the referendum.
“There is no point in sugar-coating it; they are bragging about being backed by the Koch brothers,” Mendez said.
“We had enough signatures before they ever got involved; Who’s behind it? The people of Nashville are behind it,” Roberts defended.
The Metro Election Commission will verify if all 20,000 signatures on the petition are valid. If they in fact are, there would be a referendum on Dec. 5 after homeowners get their newest property tax bills in October.
