NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Blake Shelton's Broadway bar "Ole Red" is facing legal trouble from Metro Government over a lighting issue.
Metro Government filed the lawsuit Friday. The suit claims Ole Red, which is owned by Ryman Hospitality, is violating Ryman's lighting permit.
The building's exterior lighting is the color red. Metro Government said the permit only allows the building to be lit with "natural-colored lighting."
This is a developing story, stay tuned to News4 for updates.
Read the full lawsuit below:
