NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Government announced they will begin requiring face coverings inside Government buildings beginning Thursday, August 5.
This additional measure to protect the public health is being put in place as the Delta variant continues to feed a third wave of COVID-19 cases.
The percentage in Davidson County for positive tests is now higher than 11 percent, compared to less than 2 percent in June 2021.
“Vaccinations are our best tool for ending the pandemic,” Mayor Cooper said. “If you’ve been on the sidelines, waiting, now is your time to get vaccinated. Our Public Health Department has a vaccine waiting for you so you can protect your health and your family’s health.”
53.6 percent of Davidson County's population has received at least one shot of the vaccine, compared to the 57.9 percent nationally and 44.8 percent in Tennessee.
Metro Government is reimplementing masking inside Metro buildings to protect the public and city employees so Metro can continue to deliver quality services to residents.
This requirement does not apply to private businesses, which are always encouraged to consider the health and wellbeing of their employees and customers as they decide what safety measures make sense in their particular situations.
Face coverings will be required for both vaccinated and unvaccinated people entering any Government building.
The executive order applies to both Metro employees, as well as members of the public. Masks are not expected to be worn if an employee is working in their individual workstation or while outdoors.
Metro’s masking policy will be re-evaluated on an ongoing basis as disease rates decline and vaccination levels improve.
