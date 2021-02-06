The metro fire department is currently fighting a two alarm apartment fire in Antioch. The address is 15 Sycamore Court. The call came into the 911 c3enter at 12:30pm.
News 4 has a crew on the way to the scene. Stay with News 4 for additional details.
