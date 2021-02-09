Metro Nashville Parks

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Metro Finance Department has filed a resolution to stop Metro Parks employees from having to pay back COVID-19 hazard pay.

It comes after News4 Investigates exposed that 110 Metro Parks employees were told in January that they have to pay back thousands of dollars each in hazard pay from 2020.

The resolution states the city will absorb costs. News 4 Investigates has obtained that resolution and is working to get reaction from Metro Parks employees and the finance department.

Download PDF Resolution - Parks Dept hazard pay

At the end of January, unions representing the Nashville fire department and Metro Police employees filed grievances with the city, claiming more than 140 employees have been unfairly denied COVID-19 hazard pay.

Chief Investigative Reporter

Jeremy Finley is the chief investigator for News4 Investigates. His reporting has resulted in criminal convictions, legislative hearings before the U.S. Congress, and the payout of more than a million dollars to scam victims.

