NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Metro Finance Department has filed a resolution to stop Metro Parks employees from having to pay back COVID-19 hazard pay.
It comes after News4 Investigates exposed that 110 Metro Parks employees were told in January that they have to pay back thousands of dollars each in hazard pay from 2020.
News4 Investigates confirmed 135 Metro Parks employees are being told they have to pay back thousands of dollars each in hazard pay from 2020.
The resolution states the city will absorb costs. News 4 Investigates has obtained that resolution and is working to get reaction from Metro Parks employees and the finance department.
At the end of January, unions representing the Nashville fire department and Metro Police employees filed grievances with the city, claiming more than 140 employees have been unfairly denied COVID-19 hazard pay.
The unions representing the Nashville fire department and metro police employees have filed grievances with the city, claiming more than 140 employees have been unfairly denied COVID-19 hazard pay.
