NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Metropolitan Government of Nashville and Davidson County has filed a lawsuit against the Davidson County Election Commission after a decision to call a special election in July to vote on limiting property tax increases.

The lawsuit claims the proposed charter amendment is “in form and facially unconstitutional” and that the special election would cost Metro at least $800,000 to stage.

The proposed amendment would also require the Metro Government to reduce the proposed property tax rate for Fiscal Year 2021-2022, causing a revenue loss of $40 million. Metro Council must approve the budget before the fiscal year begins on July 1.

The Davidson County Election Commission voted on Monday night to send the initiatives to the ballot and hold a special election on July 27.

Davidson County Election Commission Chairman Jim Delanis issued a statement about the lawsuit.

"The Election Commission is an independent agency whose jobs is to hold free and fair elections under the law. Sometimes when we do that we get sued."

The Nashville Business Coalition also filed a lawsuit against the Davidson County Election Commission.

