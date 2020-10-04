Metro Fatal Team investigates crash on I-40 E

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Metro Fatal Team is investigating a crash on I-40 early Sunday morning.

Two vehicles were involved in a crash on the eastbound side of I-40 around Exit 210C, police said. 

Police said one driver was ejected from one of the vehicles. The unidentified person was rushed to Vanderbilt Medical Center with life threatening injuries, according to police. 

The eastbound side of I-40 near the exit was closed from midnight until about 7:30 a.m. 

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. 

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 
 
 
 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.