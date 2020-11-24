NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A ministry in Downtown Nashville hoped to deliver more than 700 meals to people who need help this holiday season.
In some form or fashion, everyone has been impacted by COVID-19, and on Tuesday evening, Rocketown looked to help.
"I just appreciate take time to come out here and do that for us," Jim Hall said.
Hall was one of the first of many to help from the Thanksgiving meal distribution event at Rocketown, founded by Christian music star Michael W. Smith.
"I'm just grateful to get folks to have time to come out here and help us," Hall said.
Hall, like so many in middle Tennessee, needs that help this holiday season, more than ever before.
"I'm in between trucking jobs right now. I'm just homeless for a little while," Hall said. "But I'll get back up. Stuff like this helps, though."
Even with everything Hall has been through, he's got a thankful spirit just days away from Thanksgiving.
"It gets rough. We just have to get out of it sometimes. Everybody helps work together. It's a pretty good thing," Hall said. "I have lot to be thankful for even though it's still rough. I'm grateful for it."
