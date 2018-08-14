Metro Fair Board postpones major vote

The fair board held their meeting on Tuesday morning. (WSMV)

The Metro Board of Fair Commissioners approved an agreement for a 10-acre private development at the fairgrounds during a meeting Tuesday morning.

The board also decided to defer action on the MLS ground lease. The board wants an escalation clause in an annual rent payment of $200,000 so that the soccer team will pay more as years go on.

The board also wants a bigger piece of parking revenues.

They are also deferring action on declaring their property surplus.

A special meeting will be held at 8 a.m. on Aug. 16.

Fair board approved term sheet for ten acre private development. Deferring ground lease and surplus declaration until later this week. pic.twitter.com/TIiR73ltZP— wsmv Nancy Amons (@WSMVNancyAmons) August 14, 2018
Fair board talks about asking for more than $200,000 a year for land lease. MLS balks. pic.twitter.com/fobA1QAcb0— wsmv Nancy Amons (@WSMVNancyAmons) August 14, 2018

