Metro Fair Board postpones major vote

The Metro Board of Fair Commissioners approved an agreement for a 10-acre private development at the fairgrounds during a meeting Tuesday morning.
The board also decided to defer action on the MLS ground lease. The board wants an escalation clause in an annual rent payment of $200,000 so that the soccer team will pay more as years go on.
The board also wants a bigger piece of parking revenues.
They are also deferring action on declaring their property surplus.
A special meeting will be held at 8 a.m. on Aug. 16.
