Metro explains delay in curfew alert

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – While there is no curfew on Tuesday night, there was one that went into effect at 10 p.m. on Monday and the alert was delayed to Nashville residents’ phones.
Metro officials released this statement earlier on Tuesday explaining the delay in the alert, going out after the curfew had already started.
The system was activated late due to an error in communication protocol between Metro Nashville Police and dispatchers at the office of emergency management, who activate the system.
Metro officials said they apologize for the delay in sending the message and that the issue has been addressed and corrected.
“The Office of Emergency Management along with Metro ITS and MNPD are aware of the community’s concerns about the late notification from the Metro Emergency Alert and Notification System (MEANS) in regard to Monday’s curfew. These departments have worked together to determine what happened. The system was activated late due to an error in communication protocol between MNPD and OEM dispatchers who activate the system. We apologize for the inconvenience and concern this caused our residents. The matter has been addressed and corrected.”
