NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - In one month, people in Davidson County will no longer have to wait in line and pay to get their emissions tested. Tuesday night, Metro Council voted unanimously to end the program here. Anyone who drives a vehicle in Davidson County is impacted by this. Council members who spoke Tuesday said that emission testing has been going on now for decades in Davidson County, and it is about time we get rid of it.

Because of a change in federal and state requirements, local municipalities are no longer required to have emissions testing programs. Some council members said that in the last 10 to 15 years, there are cleaner cars and electric vehicles on the road, and they no longer see a reason to continue the program.

Five other Tennessee counties have already made the decision to end their programs on January 14. The city's contract with the private testing company requires a 30-day termination notice. Metro's director of legislative affairs, Mike Jameson, said that means emission testing will end on February 4. Some council members asked what people should do who are currently due for testing.

"If somebody is supposed to get registered in January, and they file their registration on February 4 without any emissions, will they be able to register their car on February 4," council member Dave Rosenberg asked. "That is our expectation and understanding," Jameson said.

Jameson said he anticipates the county clerk won't enforce emissions testing this month with the contract soon ending. Jameson told council he would talk to the clerk's office Wednesday morning and report back to council as soon as he has verification.