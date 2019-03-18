The day before Metro Council will discuss incentives to benefit Amazon, Mayor David Briley announced cost-of-living adjustments for Metro employees in his proposed budget.
Mayor Briley announced he will be adding a cost-of-living adjustment of three percent for all Metro employees in FY 2020 beginning on July 1st, according to a news release.
Councilman Steve Glover was one of the Metro Council Members who introduced a resolution asking the city to only consider Amazon economic incentives once Metro employees received cost-of-living adjustments.
“Apparently we’re starting to understand what priorities are,” Glover said. "I think we need to take the money that is generated from that venture, and we need to reinvest it into the infrastructure and the employees, into the right things in Nashville."
President if the Nashville Fire Union, mark Young says one of those things could be public safety as the city continues to grow.
“We got to seriously get into conversations about adding more fire stations throughout this county,” Young said.
Young says he’s happy the raises are a priority for the mayor.
"This time last year we should have received a three percent raise, and this year three percent, under the three year pay plan,” Young said. "Today's message from the Mayor is he's made good on priority number one."
It’s a feeling shared by local 205 SEIU president Brad Rayson.
"It's getting more and more expensive to live and this will really help them,” Rayson said. “I think the Mayor's announcement today really shows he was listening."
Although they say this is just the first step, they say it’s a step in the right direction.
"We obviously have to get the whole thing right,” Glover said. “We have to put together a sustainable pay plan for them, because every year inflation is taking more out of their pocket, we just have to do the right thing."
The Fraternal Order of Police shared a statement with News4 about the announcement:
“The Fraternal Order of Police appreciates that Mayor Briley has recognized the hard-working employees and their impact on the metro government in his statement earlier today. It is important to remember, however, that the government promised more than a three percent cost of living adjustment to its employees. Last year, Mayor Briley reneged on a promised three year pay plan which included a three percent adjustment last year. That is still an outstanding obligation that the city has defaulted on. We look forward to discussing this issue, among others, with the Mayor’s office over the next few weeks in an effort to rebuild the fractured trust between his office and the employees of the MNPD.”
