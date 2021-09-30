NASHVILLE (WSMV) - If you call 911 in Nashville, you may get a follow-up text. It's a way to give and get feedback to improve emergency communications.
Stephen Martini the director of Metro Nashville's Department of Emergency Communications says the CueHit System was launched by the department just a few weeks ago.
Now, if you call 911 or the non-emergency number it will send a text asking you on a scale of one to five how your dispatcher handled the call. You can then provide comments and feedback.
So far out of the 10,000 survey texts sent, about 3,700 people have responded, and out of those people, 85% had positive feedback, but 10% reported not having a good experience. Martini says these responses good or bad are keeping them proactive.
“Were able to send those specific responses over to our quality assurance evaluators," Martini said. "We’re required by national standards to quality assure seven to ten percent of our calls annually."
One area they're focusing on is the wait time for the non-emergency line. In August non-emergency calls were answered in 85 seconds, on average. It was slightly longer during the daytime hours and shorter overnight.
Martini says the dispatchers who answer 911 calls also answer the non-emergency line. They get about 35,000 non-emergency calls a month and about 15,000 911 calls a month. To help free up the phone lines Martini says they launched the public safety reporting on the HUB Nashville app and website. HUB Nashville is a great way to report non-life threating crime.
"Report a public safety concern that is non-emergency; someone stole my bike, there’s a car in my neighborhood that’s been parked here too long, any of those things non-emergency, there’s not a life risk at this moment," Martini said. "You can submit that, even with a picture of the car that’s suspicious or the bike that was stolen through the app, it comes to our dispatch just like a phone call, they are monitoring this just like a phone call and it gets dispatched like a phone call, without tying up phone line."
When it comes to the CueHit text system, right now these texts are mainly being sent to people making low priority calls. Martini says they will grow this system to include higher priority calls in the months ahead.
The system also allows for pre-arrival instructions via text, such as gathering medication for a patient, turning on outside lights and unlocking doors when requesting medics to a scene. This will help the caller follow a clear list of instructions to better help themselves, their family or friends and the field responders when they arrive.
