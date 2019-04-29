NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville’s Emergency Communications Center is looking for a new director after Michele Donegan announced her retirement.
Donegan is retiring after more than 3-1/2 years with the department.
She was hired as Director of Metro’s 911 center in September 2015 after serving 28 years with the Metro Police Department.
Her retirement announcement came a week after a lawsuit was filed against Metro for sending police to the wrong Waffle House location during last year’s deadly shooting in Antioch.
Mayor David Briley’s office said the retirement has nothing to do with the lawsuit. Donegan planned to retire at the same time as her husband. She told the mayor about her plans at the beginning of the year.
Click here if you’re interested in applying.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.