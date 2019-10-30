NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Three women and one of their children were murdered in October in Nashville. Their partners, now accused killers. News4 sat down with a domestic violence judge Wednesday.
When Gale Robinson became a domestic violence judge in his hometown of Nashville, Tennessee, it was not a popular cause to fight for.
“They dealt with issues in the home. They didn't air their dirty laundry,” he said. “I locked somebody up years, and years, and years ago before people went to jail for abusing their wives.”
Robinson was told taking on cases where husbands hit their wives would cost him reelection. He sought advice from his father, also a judge. “He said, ‘boy, there's more people that don't smack their wives than do smack their wives. Go out there and do what's right. That's been 25 years ago and I've tried to do what's right and tried to follow the law.”
After 25 years, it’s still a cause that pulls at his heartstrings. “Our homes are supposed to be our safe place where, I'm sorry,” Robinson said, becoming emotional, “where we can go and be with people that we love and be with people that we trust.”
Abusive relationships are deeply complex.
“The domestic violence case is the hardest case that the courts, in my opinion, have to deal with,” Robinson explained. He admits the system is flawed. “Trying to break that cycle of violence. Educate, educate, educate.”
“I think we do as a good a job as other areas of the country. Could we be better? I think so,” he said. “Locking people up without trying to educate them on what the issues are just warehouses them, and they get back out, and they still have the same issues as before they went in.”
But he maintains the system is not broken. Judge Robinson believes domestic violence murders are preventable. We've got to convince the victims that we're not perfect, but it is a start. That the domestic violence murder can be prevented. It is difficult. I mean it's is very, very difficult.”
