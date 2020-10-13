NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Metro Health Department continues to investigate a large religious concert that was held downtown Sunday night.
Thousands of people showed up to Public Square for a worship event organized by California musician and worship leader Sean Feucht.
However, Metro officials said the organizers didn’t apply for a permit.
Metro’s Health Department is investigating because events with more than 500 people need a permit and Nashville is Phase Three.
There are some legal issues that are likely to come up if metro pursues legal action.
Governor Bill Lee issued an executive order in May in which he prohibited local government from setting limits on places of worship. Houses of worship were exempt while at the same time, Lee urging people to cautious.
“Stay away from church gatherings that are too close or work gatherings that put us in proximity to each other," Lee said on April 28.
The Nashville event made the cover of Rolling Stone magazine.
“Preacher-musician Sean Feucht stages Nashville concert, ignoring Covid-19 precautions," the article stated. “The real miracle, however, will be if no one catches the coronavirus.”
For more from Rolling Stone, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.