On Saturday, the Metro Health Department issued a warning about Nashville zip codes 37210 and 37217.
They said they've detected a spike in overdoses in those two neighborhoods and they warned people to check on loved ones/
They also said people should not use drugs alone and they should call 911 in case of a suspected overdose.
As for the cause, experts told News4, it's often a situation where there is a bad batch of drugs circulating and, while they can't be sure, that bad batch often includes fentanyl.
"We've heard instances of drug dealers purposefully putting fentanyl and lacing it with different types of drugs, and using it as a marketing tool because, in a healthy mind, we say, 'we don't want to go buy drugs there,' but in an addicted mind they say, 'that's where I'm going to get the good stuff that's going to get me high,'" said Brian Sullivan with the Prevention Alliance of Tennessee.
If you want to receive the Metro Health Department's spike alerts text the word "SPIKE" to 1-855-963-5669.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.