NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department announced that detectives are working to identify a man who is wanted for questioning in Thursday's shooting on 8th Avenue North and Broadway.
Central Precinct detectives said the victim had been arguing with a woman when two men approached them and tried to intervene on her behalf. Both men got into a physical altercation when one of the men pulled out a handgun and fired.
Police said the shot struck the victim in the lower abdomen.
Both men and women involved in the altercation fled the scene and the victim was transported to Vanderbilt Medical center with non-life threatening injuries.
Police said the man wanted for question changed his clothes after the shooting.
Authorities are asking anyone with information or who recognize the man from surveillance photos to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.