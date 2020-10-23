NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A man is dead after being shot during a road rage incident in Nashville on Thursday afternoon.
Officials say a Camry sideswiped another car on Brick Church Pike near the West Trinity Lane I-65 interchange.
The driver of the Impala then chased the Camry until it was stopped by traffic. The driver of the Impala called a friend nearby, 35-year-old Joshua McCrary, and he blocked in the Camry with his vehicle.
McCrary then got out of his vehicle with a pistol in his waistband and tried to open a door of the Camry. That's when 19-year-old Maceo Parker Jr. got out of backseat of the Camry and started fighting with McCrary for the pistol.
Parker got ahold of the gun and shot McCrary multiple times. He then got back into the Camry before it sped away.
The driver of the Impala then chased the Camry again, crashing it against a wall at Brick Church Pike and West Trinity Lane.
Parker and two other men from the Camry were found at a nearby fast food restaurant where he was taken to the hospital for a gunshot wound to the neck. He told officers at some point while he was fighting McCrary, he was shot.
McCrary was found at the scene and rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police say Parker was serving a 6-year supervised probated sentence in relation to April 2020 charges for auto theft and felony evading arrest.
This investigation remains active and lead Detective Clint Schroeder is in consultation with the District Attorney’s Office. No charges have been placed presently. Any motorist who witnessed the gunfire is asked to call Detective Schroeder at 615-862-6931.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.