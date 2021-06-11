NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department said detectives are looking for two men suspected in multiple thefts of tools and trailers from construction equipment businesses on Centennial Boulevard.
Police said both suspects are white males driving in what is described as a dark-colored early 2000 model Dodge Durango. Police added that the vehicle has no rear windshield and is missing its back bumper.
Police are asking anyone who recognizes the men or vehicle spotted in surveillance photos to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
