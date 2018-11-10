NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- A veteran Metro detective was decommissioned Saturday after crashing her truck on I-40 in Wilson County while admittedly under the influence of alcohol.
According to officials with the Metro Nashville Police Dept., a citizen reported a truck swerving on Interstate-40 in Wilson County to the Tennessee Highway Patrol early Saturday morning.
When a deputy responded to the call, he eventually located a pickup truck that had rolled over near I-840.
The driver, MNPD Detective Sergeant Sandra Luther, was the only occupant in the vehicle and was not hurt.
The trooper reportedly smelled alcohol on Luther. She admitted to drinking alcohol and submitted to a drug test.
Officials said Luther did not have her department-issued weapon, or another weapon, at the time of the crash.
MNPD decommissioned Luther upon her release from the Wilson County Jail on Saturday.
Luther is a 19-year veteran with the department.
