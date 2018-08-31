A Metro Police detective who has been on extended leave since July received two misdemeanor citations charging him with damaging three parked vehicles with his van and leaving the scene last Sunday.
Police said Hermitage Precinct detective Erid Harrison, 47, has been charged issued citations for failure to give notice of an accident and leaving the scene after the accident in the parking lot of his Hermitage area apartment complex.
An investigation into the collisions determined that Harrison was at fault.
Because of his extended personal leave, Harrison, a 17-year MNPD veteran, was decommissioned last month.
(0) comments
