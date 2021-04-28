Nashville has an approximate 1.6 million Ash trees and experts said all of them could die if people don't take action.
It's because of an invasive bug called the Emerald Ash Borer.
"This is an epidemic and it is a big deal," said Jennifer Smith, a horticulturist for Metro Public Works.
Experts said the tiny insect came from Asia, landed in Michigan and is now killing millions of ash trees in Nashville.
"The Ash Borer goes in and literally dries out the wood," said Smith.
It's bad for the environment since Ash trees provide homes to other critters and shade for humans.
It's also dangerous since, once dead, the trees are likely to snap at the base in heavy winds.
"That's one of the messages we've been trying to get out is: you need to make a management decision," said Smith.
First you need to determine whether you have Ash trees in your yard.
Then you need to come up with a plan.
"So you can let it die in place. You can treat it and, at this point in the epidemic, the way to treat it is through injections, chemical injections, and that has to be done by a professional licensed chemical applicator," said Smith.
If you do remove the Ash tree, experts said it's absolutely crucial that you replant another kind.
"So that we can have the canopy trees for a healthy environment, for storm water mitigation, and have a place for our birds to live, and it helps even cut down on our energy costs," said Smith.
Right now the city is coming up with a plan for what to do with all of the Ash trees on public right of ways.
