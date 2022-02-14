NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville residents should expect to see some delays on their trash pickup this week.
Metro Water Services officials said their contractor, Red River, "has fallen behind in trash collection." As a result, customers should expect a delay of one day or two days this week.
On Tuesday, Metro Water Services officials said they would be picking up three of the routes by Red River each day. This decision is "to help ensure the collection is complete by Saturday."
This announcement comes after almost all of Metro's frontloader trucks were out of service. In addition, they're unable to get the correct parts for repairs thanks to supply chain issues sparked by COVID.
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Community members in Davidson County said Tuesday that they have been experiencing an overwhelming amount of garbage.
Metro Water Services officials advised customers to put their bins out on the scheduled day.
Metro’s contractor, Red River, has fallen behind in trash collection. Expect a 1-2 day delay this week. Starting tomorrow, Metro will be picking up 3 of RR’s routes each day to help ensure collection is complete by Saturday. Please still place bins out on your scheduled day.— Metro Water Services (@NashvilleMWS) February 14, 2022
