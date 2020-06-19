NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Metro Nashville Criminal Court Clerk and former Metro Council member has tested positive for COVID-19.
Howard Gentry released the following statement regarding his positive diagnosis.
“Today I learned that I tested positive for COVID-19. I am at home resting and recuperating and have not been in the office since the onset of my symptoms. I want to thank you for your prayers during this time. Most importantly I want to say, if you are feeling unwell please get tested.”
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 on air and online for updates on this story.
