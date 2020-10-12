Several signs promoting the Belmont University Presidential Debate were moved to another location in Nashville on Monday morning.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Several signs promoting the Belmont University Presidential Debate were moved to another location in Nashville on Monday morning. 

NBC News White House correspondent Kristen Welker will host the final debate on Oct. 22 from Belmont's Curb Event Center.

Passer-byes noticed Metro employees moving signs in the area of Church Street. Tennessee Titans banners were taken down and the debate banners being put back up in their place.

According to Belmont, this move has been planned to move them all along. 

 

