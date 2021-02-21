NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Following the week of snow and ice, all of it is beginning to melt while the sun is shining and the temperatures are rising.
With the disappearing snow and ice comes the view of cracked roads with major potholes around the state and in the Metro Nashville area.
With the growing concern of vehicle damage due to the potholes, Metro officials have launched an online form for you to report what you are seeing.
To report a pothole you are seeing, visit this link here.
