NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - Tennessee's large metro areas are taking the brunt of COVID-19 cases as the virus continues to spread throughout the state.
In Davidson County there are 14,702 confirmed cases. Right now over 5,000 cases are considered active.
The chair of Metro's Coronavirus Task Force says cases transmitted in places like bars and music venues is going down, which could be the result of the Phase Two rollback.
Currently the focus is on two different key areas of transmission in our city.
"The highest numbers are among households. That's about 23 percent of our cases," Dr. Alex Jahangir said. "The other spot is at construction sites. If you or a loved one works at a construction site, that's where the things we talk about like masks and social distancing really matter."
Mayor Cooper and his COVID-19 task force have called a special briefing for later Tuesday morning. The briefing begins at 9:30 a.m. and will be broadcast live and streamed on News4.
