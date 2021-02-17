NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Metro Public Health Department is working to reschedule COVID-19 vaccinations that have been canceled due to severe winter weather.

Officials say the COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Music City Center has been closed since Tuesday because of dangerous road conditions.

4WARN Weather Alert: More snow and ice expected today and Thursday A 4WARN Wx Alert remains in effect today and tomorrow as another round of wintry weather moves through the area.

According to the health department, the vaccine is being stored, is safe and none is going to waste.

Those who had their appointments cancelled will be contacted by phone to reschedule. However, Metro health officials say those who had an appointment for their second dose should go back when the clinic reopens.

Davidson County's COVID-19 waiting list was previously scheduled to reopen today for new patients, but will not be reopened because of the cancellations.

All Metro Public Health Department clinics are closed. Officials will be providing an update on when the waiting list and testing sites will reopen.

