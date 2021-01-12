NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Davidson County's COVID-19 testing centers will remain closed on Tuesday due to cold weather, per the Nashville Fire Department.
Nashville Public Health will offer free COVID-19 testing at a mobile site at Gra-Mar Middle Prep at 575 Joyce Lane. The mobile site will test from 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesday.
COVID-19 Assessment Centers Closed 1/12/2021 https://t.co/jQgwgy5PDq pic.twitter.com/reCIySu8u1— Nashville EOC/OEM (@NashvilleEOC) January 12, 2021
All three Metro testing sites will run on a delayed schedule for the rest of the week, weather permitting.
The testing site hours are as follows:
- Wednesday, Jan. 13: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Thursday, Jan. 14: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Friday, Jan. 15: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The community assessment centers are located at Nissan Stadium, Meharry Medical College and the former Kmart on Murfreesboro Pike.
