NASHVILLE (WSMV) - UPDATE: All Metro Public Health Department locations are open Tuesday after power was restored to all of the buildings. The COVID-19 hotline is back open.

If you think you have COVID-19 symptoms, call the hotline to be assessed at 615-862-7777 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Metro Public Health Department COVID-19 hotline is currently down and all but one of its clinics are closed after storms rolled through Davidson County Sunday, knocking out power to more than 130,000 NES customers.

Officials with Metro Public Health tell us the Lentz Public Health Center, which is still without power, is where they are handling the COVID-19 hotline calls.

Metro Public Health said the hotline will reopen on Tuesday, pending power restoration. Health officials asked resident to not call the hotline until the building's power is restored.

As of Monday morning at 10 a.m., there are still more than 102,000 reported NES power outages in Davidson County.

Power has been restored to the Metro Public Health Department’s East Health Center. That facility will operate on its normal hours.

When the power is restored, you can call the Metro Public Health Department COVID-19 Hotline at 615-862-7777 (7 a.m. – 7 p.m., daily) if you have symptoms similar to COVID-19.

