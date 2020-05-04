NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Metro Public Health Department COVID-19 hotline is currently down after storms rolled through Davidson County Sunday, knocking out power to more than 130,000 NES customers.

Officials with Metro Public Health tell us the Lentz Public Health Center, which is still without power, is where they are handling the COVID-19 hotline calls. As of Monday morning at 8 a.m., there are still more than 98,000 reported NES power outages in Davidson County.

Metro Public Health says they are not sure when the lines will be back open, so they are urging locals to not call the hotline until the building's power is restored.

When the power is restored, you can call the Metro Public Health Department COVID-19 Hotline at 615-862-7777 (7 a.m. – 7 p.m., daily) if you have symptoms similar to COVID-19.

This story is still developing.