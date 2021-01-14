NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Davidson County's COVID-19 community assessment centers will operate on adjusted hours through the winter months starting Tuesday.
COVID-19 Community Assessment Center Winter Hours https://t.co/qxmpPRjZvO pic.twitter.com/S5fNN9P0NW— Nashville EOC/OEM (@NashvilleEOC) January 14, 2021
All assessment centers operated by Meharry Medical College will operate from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday starting Tuesday, January 19.
All centers will be closed for MLK Day on Monday, January 18.
The centers will also implement a cold weather plan for days when opening all three sites is not possible due to frigid temperatures.
On these days testing will be available at Nissan Stadium, but not at the Meharry Medical College or former Kmart locations.
"The goal of the adjustment in operations is to protect the public, healthcare professionals and volunteers at the outdoor assessment centers during the coldest days of the coming months," said Joseph Pleasant, spokesperson for the Nashville Fire Department and Office of Emergency Management.
The testing site locations are as follows:
- Nissan Stadium - 1 Titans Way, Nashville, TN 37213
- Meharry Medical College - 918 21st Avenue North, Nashville, TN 37208
- Former Kmart - 2491 Murfreesboro Pike, Nashville, TN 37217
Follow News4 for updates to the Metro testing site hours.
