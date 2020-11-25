Dr. Michelle Springer
Metro Nashville Public Schools
Keri Randolph
Metro Nashville Public Schools
Schools give students so much more than an education.
They provide food, social and emotional support and now educators are having to quickly figure out how to do all of that virtually.
"No one has ever done this before, right? I mean we have to remind ourselves all the time that we are in uncharted territory," said Keri Randolph, the executive officer for strategic state, federal and philanthropic investments for MNPS.
When students don't show up to class, teachers get concerned.
"It's no different than if we were in person, 'you didn't come to school today, tell me more,'" said Dr. Michelle Springer, the Chief of Student Support Services for MNPS.
Its why if a student misses five days of classes, a Metro employee will physically come and check in.
"Through that we're able to identify some of the needs: technology needs, academic needs, housing, food insecurity, mental health, all the things we would normally do within a school building," said Randolph.
Right now, the district is also going out physically looking for kids who didn't enroll at the beginning of the school year.
Additionally, they've set up virtual help centers to help open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
"And our families can walk up and get on demand support," said Springer.
Metro officials said they're adding resources and making changes all the time
most of them based off of student feedback.
"It is critical. They are the ones experiencing it every single day and they know what it feels like. They know what their needs are and they're able to articulate those needs," said Springer. "And we just ask them, 'how's it going? What do you need? What do you need from us? What do we need to know to be able to respond and adjust accordingly?' and they've given us concrete examples of what we can do," said Springer.
If you need help from the district you can call your school directly.
You can call the Family Information Center at 615-259-INFO.
You can also visit one of the Virtual Help Centers at Maplewood, Glencliff, Overton, and Pearl-Cohn High Schools.
